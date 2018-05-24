All meetings of the Sunset Commission are open to the public.
The Commission generally considers each agency under review during two public meetings. About a month after release of a Sunset staff report, the Commission discusses the report’s recommendations and takes testimony from the public. Any person is welcome to attend the public hearing and provide feedback on the staff recommendations or other issues relating to the agency. Please note, however, testimony about individual cases or appeals is generally not allowed. The Sunset Commission cannot override an agency’s decisions.
At least a month after the public hearing, the Sunset Commission meets again to vote on its recommendations to the full Legislature about an agency. No additional public testimony is taken at this second meeting.
Next Meeting
There are no upcoming meetings scheduled at this time.
Tentative Upcoming Meeting Dates
The tentative upcoming meeting information is provided for planning purposes only and is subject to change.
May 23 to May 24, 2018
Hearing Public Testimony on:
(for documents, click on agency name)
Commission will make decisions on:
(for documents, click on agency name)
August 29 to August 30, 2018
Hearing Public Testimony on:
(for documents, click on agency name)
Commission will make decisions on:
(for documents, click on agency name)
November 14 to November 15, 2018
Hearing Public Testimony on:
(for documents, click on agency name)
Commission will make decisions on:
(for documents, click on agency name)
December 12 to December 13, 2018
Hearing Public Testimony on:
(for documents, click on agency name)
Commission will make decisions on:
(for documents, click on agency name)
January 9, 2019
Hearing Public Testimony on:
(for documents, click on agency name)
No public testimony at this meeting
Commission will make decisions on:
(for documents, click on agency name)
Accommodations for People With Disabilities at Sunset Commission Meetings
For the Sunset process to reach its full potential, each Texan must be able to fully and equally participate in every phase of the Sunset review. If you have special needs or wish to request an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodation, please contact the Sunset ADA Coordinator at sunset@sunset.texas.gov or call (512) 463-1300. Individuals with a hearing impairment may call 1-800-735-2989 for an operator's assistance in contacting the Sunset office.
