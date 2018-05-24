Sunset Commission Meetings

All meetings of the Sunset Commission are open to the public.

The Commission generally considers each agency under review during two public meetings. About a month after release of a Sunset staff report, the Commission discusses the report’s recommendations and takes testimony from the public. Any person is welcome to attend the public hearing and provide feedback on the staff recommendations or other issues relating to the agency. Please note, however, testimony about individual cases or appeals is generally not allowed. The Sunset Commission cannot override an agency’s decisions.

At least a month after the public hearing, the Sunset Commission meets again to vote on its recommendations to the full Legislature about an agency. No additional public testimony is taken at this second meeting.